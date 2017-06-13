Press release:

Downtown After 5, presented by Prestige Subaru, continues its 29th season Friday, June 16. Downtown After 5 takes place the 3rd Friday of the month May – September and is held on North Lexington Avenue. Events are free and open to the public.

Headliner: Greyhounds

Greyhounds are Andrew Trube (Tyler, TX) and Anthony Farrell (Los Angeles, CA). Between Farrell’s old school “SoCal” feel with vocals that would melt the hardest of women, and Trube’s goofy East Texas “slap-a-jank” guitar and vocals, the two have found a groove and a sound that can’t be matched. It’s as if oil and water mixed and had a big ol’ party.

Opener: The Northside Gentlemen

Local funk/soul outfit, The Northside Gentlemen, are the perfect opener for the June event, playing old soul classics and great instrumental New Orleans funk.

Each summer the Asheville Downtown Association partners with five local nonprofits to sell wristbands at the event. Each group receives a grant of $2000. The ADA has given more than $100,000 to area nonprofits through this program. June’s partner is Hope Chest for Women.

Lots of local beers on tap as well as regional and national brands, plus cider and wine options.

We’re serving up plenty of local yumminess with food vendors: D.O.G.S., Gypsy Queen Cuisine, Kernel Mike’s Kettle Corn, Moe’s Original BBQ, The Grubbery Food Truck, Scott’s Knots, Smoky Mountain Corn Roasters and Sunshine Sammies.