ASHEVILLE, NC (June 1, 2017) – Picturesque Pack Square Park will transform into an art-lover’s paradise July 1 – 2 during the Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts. One hundred regional, local and national artists and craft artisans are set to display their works in a prestigious show encompassing fine jewelry, exquisite works of art and hand-crafted apparel and decor. Adding to the weekend entertainment is the craft marketplace featuring hand-made, affordable artisan creations and a full greenmarket.
Whether your passions run to sparkling jewels and one of a kind paintings; exquisitely crafted glasswork or an art deco sculpture, you are sure to find it during the free, two-day event.
Presented by Howard Alan Events (HAE), producer of the nation’s finest juried art shows, the Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts and Craft Marketplace represents original, hand crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE’s careful vetting process also ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered during the festival. The craft marketplace represents creative, whimsical and practical artisan creations, along with a greenmarket filled with affordable items.
FESTIVAL AT-A-GLANCE:
- Juried, first-class outdoor art gallery showcasing local and national artists
- Original handmade artwork
- 100 national and regional artists
- Artists hand-selected by independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants
- All artists on site for duration of festival
- Vast array of artistic media including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media
- Craft festival featuring greenmarket
- Pets on leashes are welcome
Is there any way to find a list of the artists which were down town this past June. I lost a business card from a vendor and I cant remember there information.
Hey Jeff,
I do not have a list on-hand at the moment. I’d suggest reaching out to Howard Alan Events, which organized the festival. You can contact them through their website here:
http://www.artfestival.com/
You might also try to reach out to the Asheville Arts Council, as they may have some idea of who participated in the event, or how to find that information. You can reach the Arts Council here:
http://ashevillearts.com/
Hope this helps!