ASHEVILLE, NC (June 1, 2017) – Picturesque Pack Square Park will transform into an art-lover’s paradise July 1 – 2 during the Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts. One hundred regional, local and national artists and craft artisans are set to display their works in a prestigious show encompassing fine jewelry, exquisite works of art and hand-crafted apparel and decor. Adding to the weekend entertainment is the craft marketplace featuring hand-made, affordable artisan creations and a full greenmarket.

Whether your passions run to sparkling jewels and one of a kind paintings; exquisitely crafted glasswork or an art deco sculpture, you are sure to find it during the free, two-day event.

Presented by Howard Alan Events (HAE), producer of the nation’s finest juried art shows, the Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts and Craft Marketplace represents original, hand crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE’s careful vetting process also ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered during the festival. The craft marketplace represents creative, whimsical and practical artisan creations, along with a greenmarket filled with affordable items.

FESTIVAL AT-A-GLANCE: