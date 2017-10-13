Press release from Downtown Hendersonville:

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, October 12th, 2017 – Downtown is excited to once more invite our friends from Ingles Markets back as the Presenting Sponsor of the downtown Hendersonville Trick or Treat Street event. Their annual participation in Trick or Treat Street in downtown Hendersonville is a wonderful example of their community oriented approach to business. As a presenting sponsor in 2017 Ingles Markets directly supports the annual Costume Contest and Monster Mash DJ party!

But their contribution to the event doesn’t end there. “Ingles has become a key part of the Trick or Treat Street with their annual “Candy Drop, our downtown businesses hand out a hefty collection of candy that evening and the 337.5 pounds of treats donated by Ingles certainly puts a dent in that effort,” indicated Lew Holloway Downtown Economic Development Director. Holloway is referring to the challenge of providing enough candy to the large number of ghouls and goblins who make their way downtown each year to Trick or Treat along Main Street. Beginning in 2014, Ingles Markets introduced the Candy Drop to help offset that challenge for downtown merchants.

The Candy Drop for downtown merchants will take place on Monday October 16th @ 9:00 am in the second floor conference room of City Hall. The main event itself, Trick or Treating with downtown merchants, kicks off at 5:00 pm on Tuesday October 31st. Families can also join us for the annual Trick or Treat Street costume contest and Monster Mash DJ party, registration will be available beginning @ 4:30 pm and contest judging, which includes age categories for infants to 3 yrs, 4 to 7 yrs, 8 to 11 yrs, 12 to 15 yrs, 16 plus and Family/Group Contestants, will start at 6:00 pm with the youngest age group.

A big thank you for the fantastic prizes that make up our costume contest winner bags. Prizes come from Art MoB Studios, Chic-fil-a, Emmas Baby Boutique, Flat Rock Playhouse, Hands On, Dancing Bear, Jongo Java, Kilwin’s, Mast General Store, Mia’s Marketplace, Team ECCO Ocean Center & Aquarium, Three Chopt and Wag!

Remember that Trick or Treating takes place along Main Street from Allen to 6th Avenue, while the costume contest and Monster Mash are located in the 400 block of Main Street, between 4th and 5th Avenues. Official Trick or Treating with merchants begins at 5:00 pm, thanks! Want to know more about downtown Hendersonville’s 2017 Trick or Treat Street or other events happening in the district, check out the downtown Hendersonville webpage at DowntownHendersonville.org or contact us at info@downtownhendersonville.org or 828-233-3205.