Press release from Asheville Downtown Association:

The Asheville Downtown Association today announced the winners of its annual Downtown Holiday Windows Contest.

Judge’s scored on creativity, originality, interpretation of theme, use of merchandise and the WOW factor. The 2019 theme is “Peace on Earth,” following the theme of the Asheville Holiday Parade.

Winners are:

• Judge’s Favorite: Hip Replacements

• Best Interpretation of Theme: (TIE) Moogseum and Spiritex

• Best Use of Merchandise: Purl’s Yarn Emporium

• WOW Factor: Sensibilities Day Spa

• Honorable Mention: Cultivated Cocktails

Winners from the previous year are not eligible to win in the same category in consecutive years.

“Hip Replacements’ Home Alone themed window impressed the judges with its creative spin on the theme ‘Peace on Earth’,” said Meghan Rogers, Executive Director of the Asheville Downtown Association.

She added, “Purl’s Yarn Emporium and Sensibilities Day Spa are always at the top of the judge’s list, and we were exited to award newcomers to the competition – Cultivated Cocktails and Moogseum.”

Check out the beautiful windows from all participating businesses:

Chocolate Fetish, 36 Haywood Street; Cultivated Cocktails, 29 Page Avenue; Curio, 2 Battery Park Avenue; Earth Guild, 33 Haywood Street; Fired Up!, 26 Wall Street; Gould Killan CPA, 100 Coxe Avenue; Hazel Twenty, 16 Patton Avenue; Hip Replacements, 72 N Lexington Avenue; Jack of the Wood, 95 Patton Avenue; Lou Lou Boutiques, 35 N Lexington Avenue; Mast General Store, 15 Biltmore Avenue; Moogseum, 55 Broadway Street; Movement Financial, 475 South Church Street; Patton Avenue Pet, 109 Patton Avenue; Physio Physical Therapy & Wellness, 660 Merrimon Avenue; Purl’s Yarn Emporium, 10 Wall Street; Sensibilities Day Spa, 59 Haywood Street; Spiritex, 14 Haywood Street and Tops for Shoes, 27 N. Lexington Avenue. For more information, visit ashevilledowntown.org.