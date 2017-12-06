Press release from Asheville Downtown Association:

The Asheville Downtown Association today announced the winners of its annual Downtown Holiday Windows Contest.

Judge’s scored on creativity, originality, interpretation of theme, use of merchandise and the WOW factor. The theme is “Holiday Magic,” following the theme of the Asheville Holiday Parade.

Winners are:

Judge’s Favorite: Sensibilities Day Spa

Best Interpretation of Theme: Fired Up! Creative Lounge and Purl’s Yarn Emporium (TIE)

Best Use of Merchandise: Duncan & York

Honorable Mention: Spiritex

Winners from the previous year are not eligible to win in the same category in consecutive years.

Judges included Dana Frankel, City of Asheville Downtown Development Manager; Alli Marshall, Arts & Entertainment Editor with Mountain Xpress; Jason Sandford of Ashvegas; Bruce Steele, Planning Editor with the Asheville Citizen-Times and Jenelle Wienke, Grants Manager for the Asheville Area Arts Council.

Check out the beautiful windows from all participating businesses throughout the holiday season: April Cornell, City Transmission Service, C and Co., Diamond Brand Outdoors, Duncan & York, FiredUp!, Fox & Beaux, Hip Replacements, Kilwin’s Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream, Mast General Store, McGuire Wood and Bissette, Minx Boutique, Mountain Biz Works, Patton Ave Pet Company, Purl’s Yarn Emporium, Sensibilities Day Spa, Spiritex, Ten Thousand Villages, The Chocolate Fetish, Tops for Shoes, Traveling Chic Boutique and Wild Wing Café.