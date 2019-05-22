Press release from Howard Alan Events:
Residents and visitors to scenic Asheville will see some of the finest locally made art alongside national artists’ works during the Downtown Asheville Memorial Day Weekend Festival of the Arts. The free, outdoor event takes place in Pack Square Park from 10 am to 5 pm both Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.
One hundred regional, local and national artists are set to display their works in a prestigious show encompassing fine jewelry, exquisite works of art and hand-crafted apparel and decor.
Whether your passions run to sparkling jewels and one of a kind paintings, exquisitely crafted glasswork or an art deco sculpture, you are sure to find it during the free, two-day event.
Presented by Howard Alan Events (HAE), producer of the nation’s finest juried art shows, the Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts represents original, handcrafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE’s careful vetting process also ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered during the festival.
“Asheville is long-known as an artisan Mecca, and we are so happy to provide a showcase of not only the top local talented artists, but those from around the country as well,” says HAE president, Howard Alan. “It is a thrill to celebrate the Asheville art scene during this inaugural event, and during our Downtown Asheville July 4th Weekend Festival of the Arts and Labor Day Weekend Festival as well. The arts are celebrated every day in Asheville and it is an honor to provide this event to the residents and visitors here.”
For additional information on the Downtown Asheville Memorial Day Weekend Festival of the Arts and other Howard Alan Events art shows across the country, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.
