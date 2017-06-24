Press release:

Pardee UNC Health Care announced today that Tanya Chin, M.D., a board-certified family medicine physician, has joined Pardee Family Medicine Associates, located at 611-B 5th Avenue West in Hendersonville. She will begin seeing patients on Monday, June 26. Dr. Chin specializes in women’s health, disease prevention and diabetes.

Dr. Chin earned her medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School in Hanover, New Hampshire. She then completed an internship and residency at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Dr. Chin is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Chin, call Pardee Family Medicine Associates at 828-698-3301 or visit www.pardeehospital.org.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.