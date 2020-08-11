Press release fromWNC Bridge Foundation:

WNC Bridge Foundation’s premier fundraising event Drums & Dragons is going virtual the full month of September! Drums and Dragons will still be a great team-building experience enjoyed by local businesses and non-profits in our community. Participants can create or join a team online to raise funds for the local participating non-profit of their choice. Teams and participants can enjoy weekly challenges from home to stay active and involved in the community during the pandemic. Always wondered about Dragon Boat Racing? Virtual demonstrations on paddling techniques, commands, and the fun that surrounds this unique sport which raises millions of dollars for charities throughout the country every year will be shared.

Every dollar of the funds raised will go directly to seven area non-profits:

Blue Ridge Health

Irene Wortham Center

MAHEC

MemoryCare

MountainCare

St. Gerard House

The Community Table

Learn all about these amazing area non-profits and the tremendous services they provide to our community through videos and storytelling, live coffee-hour chats, and more. Check drumsanddragons.org for updates and the event link, once live!

The organizations that participate in Drums & Dragons and the services they provide are as unique. In addition to serving aging seniors, money raised will improve medical treatment options for low-income families, provide emergency funds for medical payments, help families obtain healthy foods and serve developmentally challenged adults in our community thrive. Funding will improve the capacity to serve children with autism by outfitting a new classroom for expanded services. Last years’ event raised nearly $40,000 for area non-profits.

“MountainCare has participated in Drums & Dragons since the beginning, and every year just keeps getting better and better,” notes Elizabeth Williams, Executive Director for MountainCare. “Drums & Dragons is an amazing way for us to connect with our community while raising needed funds for the Rathbun House, Adult Day, Grief Support, and Music Therapy.”

WNC Bridge Foundation makes grants to empower local non-profits in the area of elder care, emergency wellness, and youth development. The foundation serves the most vulnerable of our neighbors and eliminates barriers that prevent individuals from reaching their full potential. Their mission is to serve as a catalyst for change in our community and create a better Western North Carolina for all. “Through these strong community partnerships, we can connect caring people with experienced non-profits to have the strongest impact in WNC and create real and lasting change,” Williams says.