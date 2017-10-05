Press release from Duck Donuts:

WHAT: Duck Donuts in Asheville, which recently opened, and is known for serving known for Warm, Delicious and Made to Order! ® donuts, is officially celebrating its grand opening with a QUACKtacular community event, Saturday, Oct. 7. The event will feature face painting, donut coloring contest, corn hole and raffling of store merchandise along with a chance to win free donuts for a year!

Asheville Chamber of Commerce will join Duck Donuts to kick off the grand opening celebration on Friday, Oct. 6, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony. In addition, Duck Donuts will present Mission Health-Memorial Campus with a donation to provide Gabe’s Chemo Duck Programs, a medical play therapy tool used to alleviate fear and anxiety in children undergoing cancer treatment.

WHO: For Duck Donuts: Beckie and Terry McGee, franchise owner

Asheville Chamber of Commerce

For Mission Health: Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Susan Mims, Certified Child Life Specialist Amy Fisher

WHEN: Ribbon Cutting and Check Presentation: Friday, Oct. 6, 3 p.m.–4 p.m.

Community activities: Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: Duck Donuts – 182 Merrimon Ave., Unit #2 in Asheville, NC 28801

Duck Donuts was founded in 2006 by Russ DiGilio in Duck, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts®, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”

By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, and there are now 50 open franchise locations and more than 130 additional contracts in 22 states.

###