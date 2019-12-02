Press release from Dulcet Tone:

A group of nine women, calling themselves Dulcet Tone, are bringing the sounds of the mountain dulcimer to residents at Givens Estates, the Asheville retirement community they call home.

The group formed around four years ago. Since then, they’ve performed for more than 1,200 residents.

The mountain dulcimer is a deceptively simple looking instrument. Only about three feet long from tip to tip, with three strings, it doesn’t seem like much. That is, until the musician picks it up.

One member, Carlotta Jordan, was asked to join Dulcet Tone after 38 years of not playing an instrument. She had only played the bassoon and was excited to learn the mountain dulcimer. Her obvious talent for musical instruments kicked in and she was a natural.

Givens Estates knows the importance of residents staying active at the community. In fact, studies have found that seniors who play or learn an instrument, such as the dulcimer, are more social, and have reduced levels of stress and depression compared to those who don’t play an instrument.

Residents at the community have shown such a high interest in the mountain dulcimer, that starting in January, Givens Estates will offer classes for residents who are interested in learning how to play.

On Monday, December 9, at 11 a.m., Dulcet Tone will perform a medley of holiday songs for the residents to sing along to, including “Little Drummer Boy,” “Deck the Halls” and “My Dreidel.” Would you be interested in sitting in on a rehearsal or attending the holiday performance and interviewing some of the women from the group? If so, contact me, Kelsey Graff, at 913-249-6814 or kgraff@glynndevins.com.