Press release from The Wyvern’s Tale:

Join us online on Twitch or in person at The Wyvern’s Tale for a 24-hour straight marathon of Dungeons & Dragons. We’ll be playing the classic adventure module RAVENLOFT!

$5 donation to play. Viewers can also donate to help (or hinder!) the players! All donations go to Extra Life and the Children’s Miracle Network.

www.DnDonations.org