Press release from Friends of DuPont Forest:
The NC Forest Service just announced that DuPont Forest will be closed until 8am on Tuesday, September 18th. Staff will be on site for a day of assessment on Monday, September 17th and we will update you on any damage Florence may have caused.
Friends of DuPont will wait to hear from the rangers about any damage to make the call about the Forest Festival. As of now, the Festival will go on as scheduled on Saturday, September 22.
