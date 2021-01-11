Press release from Friends of DuPont Forest:

Poor trail conditions are expected to linger through Wednesday, January 13th, 2021. Trail surfaces will be soft so that foot traffic, bicycles and equestrian users will cause erosion issues and rutting. To prevent resource damage, there will be temporary closures of all DSRF single-track trails and other affected areas. Forest roads and graveled two-track or wider trails such as High Falls Loop, Triple Falls Trail and Hooker Falls Trail will remain open.

During your visit to DSRF, please pay attention to signage or barricades related to the trail closures. Be aware that all trails, even those that are not closed, may have muddy, slick and icy conditions so use them at your own risk.

Forest officials will monitor conditions, looking for enough improvement to open trails as soon as possible. DSRF staff are appreciative of visitors and users adjusting their plans accordingly, and also remembering that we each play a role in helping to keep the trail system as sustainable into the future as possible.

To report trail problems or for questions, contact the Forest at 828-877-6527, extension 240.

Please help us protect our trails and spread the word!