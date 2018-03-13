Press release from Hood Huggers International:
The weather is warming up…your garden is calling! The Burton Street Community Peace Gardens (47 Bryant St.) is holding our Early Spring Plant Sale (all cold-hardy plants) on Saturday, March 17 AND Saturday, March 24, 10 am – 4 pm.
Each year we work hard to make this a magical community event where you get the “double-whammy” of strong, healthy local plant starts grown with love & joy, while financially supporting the continued work and programs of the gardens and surrounding sculpture park.
Plants will range from $2.50 to $3.50 each.
Over 20 Varieties available:
Georgia Southern Collards
Vates Collards
Scarlet Kale
Beedy’s Camden Kale
Lacinato Kale
Rainbow Lacinato Kale
Red Russian Kale
Purple Vienna Kohlrabi
Bloomsdale Spinach
Lettuce Mix
Golden Acre Cabbage
Early Jersey Wakefield Cabbage
Groninger Brussels Sprouts
Quarantina Raab
Piracicaba Non-heading Broccoli
Limba Broccoli
Amazing Cauliflower
Frigga Savoy Cabbage
Rainbow Chard
Chinese Hilton Cabbage
Brunswick Cabbage
Italian Giant Parsley
English Thyme
Hope to see you there!
