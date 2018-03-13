Press release from Hood Huggers International:

The weather is warming up…your garden is calling! The Burton Street Community Peace Gardens (47 Bryant St.) is holding our Early Spring Plant Sale (all cold-hardy plants) on Saturday, March 17 AND Saturday, March 24, 10 am – 4 pm.

Each year we work hard to make this a magical community event where you get the “double-whammy” of strong, healthy local plant starts grown with love & joy, while financially supporting the continued work and programs of the gardens and surrounding sculpture park.

Plants will range from $2.50 to $3.50 each.

Over 20 Varieties available:

Georgia Southern Collards

Vates Collards

Scarlet Kale

Beedy’s Camden Kale

Lacinato Kale

Rainbow Lacinato Kale

Red Russian Kale

Purple Vienna Kohlrabi

Bloomsdale Spinach

Lettuce Mix

Golden Acre Cabbage

Early Jersey Wakefield Cabbage

Groninger Brussels Sprouts

Quarantina Raab

Piracicaba Non-heading Broccoli

Limba Broccoli

Amazing Cauliflower

Frigga Savoy Cabbage

Rainbow Chard

Chinese Hilton Cabbage

Brunswick Cabbage

Italian Giant Parsley

English Thyme

Hope to see you there!