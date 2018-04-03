Press release from OM Sanctuary:

Join OM Sanctuary on Earth Day for an informative and important afternoon to learn about ways to care more about the Earth and the human impact on it. The local and global communities are invited from 12:30pm – 5:30pm to gather with qualified professionals who will dare to share their knowledge on the science behind climate change. The afternoon will also include information on sustainable practices, current political climate on climate change, and healthy alternatives to help the planet and the people. Space is limited, and the event is free; however, to support future programing, a donation of $15 to $55 is appreciated. Registration is required and can be accessed at Eventbrite.com titled Preserving & Cherishing the Earth. Event sponsors OM Sanctuary, North Carolina Climate Solutions Coalition, WNC Renewables Coalition and AppalaChai make this event possible.

Featured Presenter – Climate Scientist Dr. Michael Mann has authored the book Return To The Madhouse: Climate Change Denial in the Age of Trump. During his presentation he will review the scientific evidence of climate change and the reasons we should care. He will also discuss the often-absurd efforts by special interests and partisan political figures to confuse the public, attack the science and scientists, and deny that a problem even exists. Despite the monumental nature of the challenge we face, he will explain why he is cautiously optimistic and why he feels we will prevail in the greatest battle human civilization has ever faced—the battle to avert catastrophic and irreversible climate change impacts. “I am excited about participating in this event. Let’s see if we can help inspire people to care about Earth not just one day a year, but for the other 364 days as well,”states Michael E. Mann, Distinguished Professor and Director of the Earth System Science Center, Penn State University.

Kicking off the event is an OM Sanctuary Chai Chat with Dr. Harvard Ayers and Dave Harman, who will be introducing their co-authored book Train Wreck Earth, a scientific novel set in a fictional modern college classroom teaching the settled science of climate change. The reader is treated to original material from Dr. Michael Mann, Dr. Robert Howarth, Dr. Mark Jacobson, Dr. George Woodwell, Bill McKibben, Tim DeChristoper and Danna White, JD.

Throughout these powerful presentations, OM Sanctuary will offer something for the body, mind and spirit. Join a Forest Bathing meditative hike on a special conservation easement that was preserved by OM Sanctuary called the Tranquility Trail. Slip into a Chair Massage, and participate in a Qi Gong Ceremony to close the event. Qi Gong has roots in Chinese medicine and is traditionally viewed as a practice to cultivate and balance qi (chi), translated as “life energy”.

About OM Sanctuary:

This non‐profit organization was formed in 2012 as a response to the increasing number of people of all ages, cultures, and income levels seeking holistic methods to improve health, reduce stress, and bring balance to their personal and professional lives. Their mission is to inspire healthy lifestyle practices through holistic education and connection with nature. For more information, visit the program calendar at www.omsanctuary.org.