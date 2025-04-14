Press release from Earth Fare:

Earth Fare, a pioneer in the healthy food industry and iconic local business, will celebrate a milestone anniversary this month, while also marking Earth Day. On Saturday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy a local vendor fair featuring artisans, jewelers, and other craftsmen; a live bluegrass band, local food trucks, and beer garden, all in the parking lot in front of the store located at 66 Westgate Pkwy. Inside, shoppers can enjoy free food demos and giveaways, and kids activities, including an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m.

Additionally, all shoppers at each location nationwide can take advantage of free water fill-up provided by FreshPure Waters (please bring your own container). FreshPure Waters has been proud to offer Earth Fare shoppers great-tasting reverse-osmosis, alkaline, and deionized water at accessible prices for decades.

“Happy Earth Day and 50th Anniversary to Earth Fare, a pillar of health in the community,” said Ramon Lovato, general manager of Earth Fare Asheville. ”Today more than ever, we are grateful for partners like FreshPure Waters who share in our vision of a healthier future for all.”

Finally, free aluminum water bottles will be handed out to those who sign up for Healthy Rewards (while supplies last), and all shoppers can enjoy a free slice of birthday cake.

“Reaching the 50-year milestone is an accomplishment for any business, and we are so grateful to celebrate with all of our Asheville friends and neighbors who helped us along the way,” said Laurie Aker, director of marketing for Earth Fare.

Since 1975 when founder Roger Derrough opened Dinner for the Earth in Asheville’s Westgate Plaza, Earth Fare has led the way in offering families across the southeast clean foods free of artificial additives, while supporting sustainable food production methods that support the environment as well. The store is one of the first grocers to exclusively offer food and groceries free of artificial ingredients and additives, and today is guided by its Boot List, a list of hundreds of harmful chemicals that won’t be found on the shelves. Earth Fare is also committed to sustainability, and is one of the first grocers to ban plastic bags, among other innovative practices.