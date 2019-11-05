Press release from Earthshine Lodge:

Earthshine Lodge in Lake Toxaway is excited to be hosting their first mini-conference on Friday Nov. 8 from 9a.m.-4:30p.m. Team building guru, Jim Cain, will be “headlining” the event and will provide a workshop and also guide us throughout the day. This mini-conference is ideal for professional and informal educators, wilderness school instructors, camp counselors, administrators, camp staff, afterschool staff, and anyone with an interest in increasing their skills. Registration is available at this registration link. And be sure to check out the Facebook event here / share with friends and co-workers.

Workshops and presenters include the following:

· Jim Cain (http://www.teamworkandteamplay.com/)

Top Ten Team Building Activities and Improving your Facilitation Skills

· Beth Hockman (https://bethhockman.com/)

7 Easy Techniques for Avoiding Power Struggles

· Ali Holroyd Lien ( www.EarthshineNC.com & www.MountainRoots.org)

Impact Zones and Mountaintop Reflection

· Ben Marchman (www.MyNatureLink.org)

Nature Connection and Cultural Mentoring

This mini-conference is an awesome opportunity for professional development for educators and outdoor leaders.More information about Earthshine can be found on their website: https://earthshinenc.com/ .

Ali Holroyd LienEarthshine Lodge – Owner / Director of Outdoor Education

(828) 862-4207