Press release from Henderson County Public Schools:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (April 7, 2017) – East Henderson High’s track and football field will transform into an Olympic Arena on Friday, April 14, for Special Olympics Henderson County’s annual Spring Games.

More than 300 athletes of all ages from local adult and homeschool groups, RHA Health Services, Storybook Farm, Vocational Solutions, Helping Hand Developmental Center, and St. Gerard House will join Exceptional Children from Henderson County Public Schools in the festivities of the Spring Games, kicking off after the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Local law enforcement will meet at the Henderson County Historic Courthouse at 9 a.m. and run the lit torch to East Henderson High, where the official torch lighting ceremony should take place by 9:30 a.m. with games to follow.

“Our annual Spring Games is a day where we celebrate all athletes in Henderson County. We all come together to do our best and celebrate those victories!” said Natalie Stiles, co-coordinator for Special Olympics Henderson County.

The Spring Games include softball throw, tennis ball throw, running long jump, standing long jump, 50m dash, 100m dash, relay races, an assisted walk, wheelchair events, and challenge events. A separate Young Athletes activity area for athletes ages 2-7 will include an obstacle course, ball toss, yard bowling, and more. An Olympic Village featuring giant stacking blocks, corn hole, sand art, Boomer the Clown, the Elijah Mountain Gem Mine and other activities will be open to all athletes before and after their events in the Spring Games. A sensory tent will also be available so athletes can take a break if the day’s activities become overwhelming.

Hot dogs and pizza will be available for purchase, as well as items from Bojangles’ Mobile Kitchen. Sam’s Club and the Carolina Baptist Association will provide cotton candy and snow cones free to athletes.

Family, friends, and community members are encouraged to come out to the field and cheer on the athletes. On the day of the Spring Games, Special Olympics Henderson County will be taking donations of gently used books, which the organization will donate to Books for Good in Fletcher – which will in turn provide Special Olympics with a portion of the proceeds.

Athletes are able to register up until April 7, and should contact Natalie Stiles or Becca Martin at henderson@sonc.net for required forms. If athletes are competing for the first time (not including the Young Athletes area), they are required to have a physical.

In case of rain, the Spring Games will be rescheduled to Friday, April 28, at East Henderson High.