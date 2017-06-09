Press release:

The East West Pop Up Shop will be popping up for summer with our 4-day Pop Up Shop showcasing the best in handmade and vintage. The East West Venue will be transformed into a full-service boutique shopping experience full of carefully curated goods featuring 80+ local and regional independent vendors of handmade and vintage goods including housewares, furniture, decor, jewelry, clothing, gifts for baby and more. (Full list available on website)

The 4-day shop opens Wednesday, June 21st with a ticketed VIP Preview from 5-9pm. A $5 entry fee allows shoppers the first opportunity to preview the great selection and enjoy a festive shopping atmosphere with live music by Quetzal Jordan, complimentary food, beer, and wine from local companies Bhramari Brewing Co. and 67 Biltmore​, a fresh flower bar by Blue Ridge Blooms, and tarot readings with Sarah Chappell.

The shop continues with free entry from Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24 from 10am-8pm, and on Sunday, June 25 from 10am-6pm. The shop will be held indoors at East West Venue, 278 Haywood Road.

Special events during the pop up will include cyanotype workshops for kids and adults led by Jocelyn Matthews, a jewelry making and a pressed flower​ workshop with Amber Hatchett Designs, ​a macrame plant holder workshop with Blackberg Creative, ​chair massage​s​ with Amy Massey, and coffee and treats from the adorable Le Bon Cafe. (Full event details and dates available on website)

The East West Pop Up Shop is run by two local Asheville women. Stephanie Mergelsberg organizes creative maker workshops with Blackberg Creative Studios, and Sally Hudson is a textile designer creating home and fashion accessories with her company Stellata. The East West Pop Up Shop originated within the creative communities in Asheville to create another selling opportunity for the independent maker. In support of handmade, vintage, and local, the East West Pop Up Shop took an empty venue and transformed it into a unique, curated shopping experience. Vendors leave their goods with the Pop Up Shop Team to create a one-of-a-kind retail space. The Pop Up Shop continues into it’s fourth year, expanding to four seasonal pop up shops for 2017.