Press release from Eblen Charities:

Asheville, NC: The Eblen Heating Assistance Program of the Eblen Energy Project will make the first strike against the early cold weather to help families in need of heating assistance this Monday, October 29 as Eblen Charities will once again partner with the Buncombe County Department of Health and Human Services to begin assisting families in need of heating assistance at the Eblen Charities-Waddell Client Service Center at 50 Westgate Parkway.

“Buncombe County Health and Human Services greatly appreciates our partnership with Eblen Charities through our Crisis Intervention Program. We are working together to assure that the citizens of Buncombe County applying for Crisis Intervention Program services receive the heating assistance they need.” states Mandy Stone, Buncombe County Manager.

Bill Murdock, executive director of Eblen Charities also states,” In these difficult times, it is all the more important that we reach out to the children, adults, and families in our community as cold weather arrives. With winter just around the corner we have to act quickly to make sure those in need will be ready when the temperatures drop.”

Last year, the Eblen Heating Assistance Program heating and utility assistance providing help to more than 7,000 families in our community.

Applications will be taken from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday through the winter. Clients are asked to bring with them a photo ID, Social Security card of everyone in the home, power bill, and proof of income to help in processing their applications as quickly as possible.

If you are in need of assistance, please contact or if you would like to join Eblen and DSS in helping keep local families warm this winter, or for more information, please contact the Eblen Charities at 828-255-3066 or Bill Murdock at Eblen Charities at 828-242-2848.