Press release from Eblen Charities:

(Asheville, NC)- Hundreds of walkers, runners, and teams will take to the campus of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College this Saturday, October 14th for the Seventieth Annual Eblen Charities Walk, Run, or Roll.

The event will benefit children and families living with the effects of illnesses and disabilities and in need of emergency assistance in western North Carolina.

This year The Walk will include a 5k and 10k walk course for walkers and runners of all ages, a kid zone with face painting, bicycle decorating, games, special guest appearances, and giveaways.

“We are delighted that so many are joining us this year to reach out and help those courageous families that Eblen serves on a daily basis. With every step taken, more medication, food, heating assistance, and other emergency aid becomes available to those who may not be able to receive help elsewhere,” says Heather Wright, chairperson of The Walk, “Eblen not only gives them hope, but actual assistance to help them breathe a bit easier.”

Sponsors for this year’s Walk include:

Presenting Sponsors: 99.9 Kiss Country, A-B Tech, Outback Steakhouse, Pepsi, Ingles Markets, Verizon Wireless, Designs by Eddie Gumm

Platinum Sponsors: Express Employment Professionals, Mark & Mary Moody, Great Beginnings Dental, Judd Builders, Fred Anderson Toyota, and Campbell & Shatley PLLC

Gold Sponsors: Clarus Merchant Services, Beverly Hanks & Associates, Carland and Andersen CPA, McKinney Insurance, Sizemore McGee, LLC, G’s Coin Shop, Forest Dermatology, and Dave and Peggy White

Silver Sponsors:, Asheville Promo, Biltmore Company, Fletcher Collision, and Mission Health – ecommerce, Ace Hardware, Adventure Center of Asheville, Party Boulevard, Sky-Zone Trampoline Park, and TD Bank.

The Eblen Charities Walk, Run or Roll 5K/10K will be held Saturday, October 14th at the A-B Tech Main Campus. Registration starts at 8:30am, event kickoff starts at 9am and the Walk will begin at 9:45am. Lunch will be provided by Outback Steakhouse. Visit eblencharities.org for more information on how you can join The Walk or email Amanda Putnam at aputnam@eblencharities.org.