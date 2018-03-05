Press release from Blue Echo Radio:

Blue Echo, UNC Asheville’s student online radio station, presents its annual music festival, Echofest, free and open to everyone, with some 25 bands performing on three different stages on the university campus from noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.

The music will span many genres, including pop-punk, classic rock, punk, indie, rap, jam, blues, acoustic rock, and folk. The Echofest main stage will be on the UNC Asheville Quad, and smaller stages will be on the Quad as well as in the Glasshouse connected to Ramsey Library.

Jahman Brahman and Windowcat, both of Asheville, will be two of Echofest’s headliners, and the festival will also include local bands like William Hinson and Mama Danger, and the student bands, Tongues of Fire and The Mercury Arcs.

Food will be available from food trucks, and music fans also will be able to enjoy activities like t-shirt and record painting.

For more information, Lindsay Miller, at lmiller4@unca.edu or 919-454-5342.