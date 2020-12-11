Press release from EcoForesters:

EcoForesters’ Annual Awards, celebrating achievement in ecological forestry, were announced on Dec. 10 at a first ever virtual event . This year’s awards highlighted important issues that face our region’s forests and the great people/organizations that are making a difference in forestry.

The three winners are:

Lee Hensley of the Asheville Watershed Management Team was awarded the 2020 Root Cause Award for their work stewarding the 20,000-acre watershed that benefits the whole community. Clean and abundant water is a result of careful planning and wise forest stewardship. Lee and his staff are to be commended for their service and diligence.

Mark Megalos, forestry professional with NC State Cooperative Extension was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement award. For 34 years, Mark has been a leader in North Carolina forestry, predominantly with the Cooperative Extension Service. Mark is a professor with NC State College of Natural Resources and clearly fosters the relationship between landowners and their forests. His skills in conservation planning and dedication to landowner education is why we honor Mark with this award.

Teresa and Bruce Pittillo were awarded the 2020 EcoForester of the Year award for the demonstration of ecologically beneficial forestry. Their commitment to forest health, wildlife habitat, water quality and biodiversity is shown through their forest stewardship planning and their invasive species control efforts. Your devotion to your land and proactive forestry is exemplary of what is needed to restore and sustain healthy, vibrant forests.