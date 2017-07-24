Press release:

The Ecstatic Dance National Bus Tour is dancing in Asheville! Join the bus tour for a special dance on Saturday, July 29th, from 6:30-10:30pm.

The Ecstatic Dance Bus is on the ultimate cross country road trip – it’s 22 people, on 1 bus, driving across America in 30 days. The group is dancing daily – from the ridge of the Grand Canyon to the Asheville JCC to Washington Square park in NYC.

New to Ecstatic Dance? Amazing DJs guide your journey and you move however you wish – it’s totally free form. It’s a loving community, totally contagious, and great for the mind and body. They’re only a few rules: no booze, no phones, no talking, no shoes. There are over 60 ecstatic dance communities globally, and the tour aims to spread the movement.