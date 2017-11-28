PRESS RELEASE from Edible Asheville:
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A well-stocked home bar can make or break a holiday party. From trendy cocktails to classic combinations, a little mixology can go a long way toward memorable entertaining in Western North Carolina.
Edible Asheville and Rhubarb will team up for a FED Talk (Food.Education.Discussion.) on December 7, 2017. Two of Asheville’s top bar managers—Spencer Schultz of Rhubarb and Charlie Hodge of Sovereign Remedies—will host an evening of sparkling conversation and hands-on cocktail demonstrations.
Guests will enjoy an array of small bites prepared by Rhubarb’s talented chefs, sip complimentary holiday punch, and make bitters with fresh botanicals to take home. Schultz and Hodge will share tips on how to craft classic cocktails, demystify the season’s trending cocktails, and provide recipes for hosting through New Year’s and beyond.
Thursday, December 7 at 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rhubarb, 7 SW Pack Square, Asheville
Tickets: $34. Available at facebook.com/EdibleAsheville
● Learn tips to perfect popular drinks
● Explore trends in mixology and craft cocktails
● Create your own cocktail bitters
