Press release from Green Opportunities:

In celebration of the holidays, Green Opportunities (GO), the Asheville Housing Authority, the Housing Authority’s Residents Council and Southside community partners will host the 4th Annual Southside Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Arthur R. Edington Education & Career Center, located at 133 Livingston St. This is a free, family-friendly event.

“The Southside Thanksgiving Dinner is a time where the whole community comes together to show thanks for all the good that has happened to us collectively during the year,” says J Hackett, Executive Director of GO. “Green Opportunities is happy to be part of the team planning the celebration again this year.”

Last year, the GO Kitchen Ready program cooked for 650 guests from across Asheville and the Southside neighborhood. In addition to meals served at the Edington Center, volunteers from the Asheville Housing Authority Residents Council delivered 200 boxed dinners to elderly and home-bound community members.

Shuvonda Harper, Assistant Secretary of the Residents Council, emphasizes that thanks to the generosity of this year’s event donors, this dinner will reach even more residents. As in years past, the Residents Council will coordinate the delivery of boxed meals to those who are unable to attend in person. “Not being seated at the table is not a bad thing, because we want to deliver meals to those who are unable to join us at the Edington Center,” says Ms. Harper.

The GO Kitchen Ready team will prepare turkey, ham, side dishes, desserts and drinks for the meal. The serving line will be staffed by local civic leaders, including NC Representative John Ager, Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler, City Council Members Brian Haynes and Julie Mayfield, Fire Chief Scott Burnette and APD Community Resource Officer Justin Wilson.

GO Kitchen Ready is a culinary training program that prepares graduates for employment in the food service industry through a partnership between Green Opportunities, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, Catalyst Kitchens and Asheville Independent Restaurants (AIR).

This event is sponsored by Green Opportunities, Asheville Housing Authority, Asheville Housing Authority Residents Council, Upfront Management Sports Agency, United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County, YMCA of Western North Carolina, My Daddy Taught Me That, New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Brown Temple C.M.E. Church and Brasfield & Gorrie.

We request that you please wear soft bottom shoes to the event (no high heels) to avoid damaging the gymnasium’s new floor.

For more information, please contact Gwen Hill at gwen@greenopportunities.org or (828) 398-4158 ext. 112, or visit our Facebook event page.