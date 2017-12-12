Press release from Chuck Edwards:

Sen. Chuck Edwards

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – Today Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, who represents North Carolina’s 48th Senate District, announced his candidacy for a second term in office. Edwards is a WNC native, a small-business owner, and has been active with several organizations and nonprofits in the three counties in which he and his family conduct business.

“Representing the citizens of NC’s Senate 48th Senate District is among the highest honors in my life. I am proud to serve the communities that have so blessed my family and my business in numerous ways. I am excited that I have been given the opportunity this year to help further grow our economy, lower the tax burden for families and small businesses, increase our investment in our children’s education, and find ways we can operate state government more efficiently. While this year we made much progress in these areas, I recognize that much more can be done, and that I have a broad set of skills to tackle the job. Therefore I am eager to announce my candidacy for a second term, and I hope that the citizens will allow me to continue to serve,” Edwards stated in a release.