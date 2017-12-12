Press release from Chuck Edwards:
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – Today Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, who represents North Carolina’s 48th Senate District, announced his candidacy for a second term in office. Edwards is a WNC native, a small-business owner, and has been active with several organizations and nonprofits in the three counties in which he and his family conduct business.
“Representing the citizens of NC’s Senate 48th Senate District is among the highest honors in my life. I am proud to serve the communities that have so blessed my family and my business in numerous ways. I am excited that I have been given the opportunity this year to help further grow our economy, lower the tax burden for families and small businesses, increase our investment in our children’s education, and find ways we can operate state government more efficiently. While this year we made much progress in these areas, I recognize that much more can be done, and that I have a broad set of skills to tackle the job. Therefore I am eager to announce my candidacy for a second term, and I hope that the citizens will allow me to continue to serve,” Edwards stated in a release.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.