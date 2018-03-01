“Coping Strategies in a Complex World” will be presented by Patricia Grace at the Sunday, March 18, 2018 meeting of the Ethical Humanist Society of Asheville, 2-3:30 p.m., at Friends Meeting House, 227 Edgewood Road, Asheville, NC. All are welcome to attend.

Our world has become an increasingly complex and confusing place in which to live. Patricia Grace will lead a discussion on examining ways of finding happiness, meaning, and peace in our lives. We will explore concepts of time, distraction and mindfulness, coping with advances in technology, current values in a materialistic society, and issues related to over-consumption—both personal and societal.

Patricia Grace ( pegrace@vt.edu ) received her Master of Agriculture from University of Florida and her PhD in Agricultural Education from Virginia Tech University. She has taught for 20 years in a broad range of areas including sustainable and ethical agriculture, sustainable living, and facilitating social change.



Informal discussion and refreshments will follow the presentation.

The Ethical Humanist Society of Asheville endeavors to nurture the capacity and responsibility of human beings to act in their personal relationships and in the larger community to help create a better world. We are inspired by the ideal of working to create a more humane society, recognizing each person’s worth and dignity, and helping to bring out the best in him or her. We are a member of the American Ethical Union and an affiliate of the American Humanist Association. We join together to assist each other in developing ethical ideas and ideals, to celebrate life’s joys, support each other through life’s crises, and to cultivate ethical behavior in our community.