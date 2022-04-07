Press release via Buncombe County Election Services
Buncombe County is working hard to prepare for the 2022 Midterm Primary Election. Join us for a Let’s Talk live, online Q&A with Election Services Director Corinne Duncan as she provides information on everything voters need to know about voting in 2022. This includes a discussion about election security and accuracy, how to register, updating your voter information, finding your sample ballot, the three ways to vote, information on being a paid poll worker and much more.
Let’s Talk 2022 Election
Wednesday, April 13
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Register for the event for a reminder: engage.buncombecounty.org/buncombevotes
It can also be viewed in English on Facebook @buncombegov and in Spanish on Facebook @bchhs.
