Press release from Eliada:

Don’t miss this exciting event!

This is your opportunity to learn about Eliada’s services, hear about our children’s success, and see how important our history of service has been to this community. You’ll also get to meet Eliada’s new CEO, Cindy Davis-Bryant!

This is a FREE event! We do get a full house, so register as soon as possible to ensure your seat. We’ll provide lunch and a packed hour full of moving stories and inspiration!

Register at Eliada.org/rsvp.

This year’s theme is “Eliada Home is Where the Heart is.” We’ll be sharing stories of children and young adults who found a sense of home and family while at Eliada.

What you need to know!

DATE:

Thursday, March 22nd

TIME:

12-1 PM

LOCATION:

Crowne Plaza Expo Center

1 Resort Drive

Asheville, NC 28806

REGISTER:

Eliada.org/rsvp.

If you have been recruited by a Table Captain, or know who you would like to sit with, don’t forget to include their name when registering, so you are seated together.