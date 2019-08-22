Press release from Eliada Home:

On Saturday, September 14th, Western North Carolina’s largest non-profit Corn Maze and fall event will open to the public. All money raised from the 6-week event benefits Eliada’s vast continuum of care for children and youth 0-25 years old.

This year, Eliada will maintain some beloved attractions including the tractor ride, which now drives all the way around, and partially through, the Corn Maze, the jumping pillow, the corn kernel sand box, the spider web climber, the tube slides, and the corn cannons.

New This Year:

This year, Eliada’s featuring fun monsters in the maze design. To accompany this theme, a new game has been added to the event. This monster mystery will take you through the maze, where you follow clues, and find monsters hidden throughout the cornfield. You can be a monster mystery detective!

Like last year, Eliada is pleased to announce that the corn planted in the field is Non-GMO, and that Eliada used all natural fertilizers to help the corn grow. Eliada is committed to sustaining our land and the health of our campus through sustainable farming methods. Since we made this shift in practice last year, our neighboring farmers have already let us know that their bee populations have returned. We are proud to be impacting the great community through our farming practices.

Also like last year, Eliada will offer beer and cider sales during weekend hours (Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sunday afternoons). This will increase event revenue to support the growing needs children and youth face in our community. Eliada is excited to work with local partners to provide an array of beer and cider options!

Event Details

Dates:

September 14 – October 27

Times:

Tuesday- Thursday: 9a.m.-3p.m.

Friday: 9a.m.-8p.m.

Saturday: 10a.m.- 8p.m.

Sunday: 10a.m.-6p.m.

Beer and Cider:

This year, Eliada is pleased to offer beer and cider to guests during select weekend hours.

Friday: 5-8pm

Saturday: 11a.m.-8p.m.

Sunday: 11a.m.-6p.m.

Ticket Pricing:

$10 ticket price for all ages.

Like every year prior, children 3 and under may still enter the event FREE.

$8 per person for groups of 12 or more. We suggest you book ahead cornmaze@eliada.org.

Special Events: We offer field trip, birthday party, and corporate night experiences. Contact Chris Rainwater at cornmaze@eliada.org to schedule your event.

Volunteer: Volunteers may work 3 hours shifts at one of our many attractions. Volunteers receive 2 FREE tickets to the Corn Maze for every shift served. More information at EliadaCornMaze.com.

Merchandise: This year we’ll have pumpkins, pumpkin carving kits, t-shirts, and more!

Sponsors: The Annual Corn Maze would not be possible without the generous support of our event sponsors. The Corn Maze is presented by Emory Electric. A special thanks to Explore Asheville for helping to grow our event, as well as PARSEC Financial for their continued support. Thank you to Mix96.5 and 105.9 The Mountain for helping to promote the Maze near and far.

Visit EliadaCornMaze.com