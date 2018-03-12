Press release:

Come to Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe on Haywood Rd in Asheville, NC on May 5th at 6 pm to see local author Elizabeth Hunt present her newest children’s picture book REX. If you bring in your own copy or buy one while there, she is happy to sign them! If your kids have ever wanted to meet the author of their favorite bedtime story, now’s the time.

Rex is a heartwarming children’s tale about a young boy who finds and rescues a little puppy. This illustrated children’s book follows a little puppy named Rex and his journey to finding a home and becoming part of a family. A great story for all ages, this event is especially good for children seven years and under. Young kids don’t often get to go to book events outside the library making this an awesome experience for them. Attendees will get to ask questions and listen to the author read aloud from the book.

The event is free to the public. More information about the event can be found at http://www.malaprops.com/event/elizabeth-hunt-presents-rex while more information about the author can be found at www.elizabethahunt.com.