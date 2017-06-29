Press release:

Empowerment + Portrait Photography

A Workshop for Adults

Saturday, July 8, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $60 Asheville Art Museum Members, $70 non-members

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: July 4

Register Here or at 828.253.3227

In this workshop, students learn how photographic techniques can tell a story and create different dynamics between the photographer, subject and viewer. Students work with each other and community members to craft unique portraits that empower their subjects. Students bring their own digital camera (smartphone, point-and-shoot or SLR) and a notepad.

Instructor Mercedes Jelinek is a New York-based photographer who is currently a resident artist at Penland School of Crafts. After earning bachelor and master of fine arts degrees in photography, she built a freelance photography career in architecture, fashion, event and journalism. Her work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally and can be found in numerous museum and private collections. Her latest book These Americans is about the Women’s March on Washington.

