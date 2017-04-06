Press release:

Local McDonald’s Employee Receives Prestigious “Crew Person of the Year” Award

ENKA, N.C. – (April 5, 2017) – Local McDonald’s employee, Juana DeLa Cruz, was announced as a 2017 recipient of the national McDonald’s Crew Person of the Year award. Established in 2002, the award acknowledges and rewards crew members who make outstanding contributions in their restaurants and deliver the brand promise to customers each and every day. Each year two crewmembers are selected in each McDonald’s region across the country to receive the honor. DeLa Cruz was one of over 35,000 committed employees who were submitted for this year’s recognition.

DeLa Cruz has been a team member at the 401 Smokey Park Highway, Asheville, NC restaurant for over 10 years. Serving in her current role as a crew trainer, she supports the business by on-boarding new employees and training them on all aspects of the restaurant. In addition to her title role, her claim to fame has been her strong talent for making the handmade, scratch biscuits that McDonald’s serves daily on all of their breakfast biscuit sandwiches. Asheville customers have been known to say that the restaurant has the best biscuits in town and DeLa Cruz has also won an internal competition for “best biscuit making” across 35 McDonalds restaurants in the region.

“Juana has been one of the best employees that I have had the opportunity to work with,” said General Manager, Stephanie Metcalf. “She is a role model to her fellow team members and contributes immensely to the success of our restaurant. We could not be more proud of her accomplishments and for this acknowledgement that applauds her hard work and dedication.”

Outside of work, DeLa Cruz is a dedicated mother to one daughter, an avid community and church volunteer, and has attended McDonald’s “English Under The Arches”, a unique instruction program that provides McDonald’s employees with the tools and language skills needed to be successful in their roles.