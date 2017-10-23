EPA will sponsor a public meeting Thursday, November 30, at the Skyland Fire Department, located at 9 Miller Road in Asheville. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. EPA will provide an overview of the treatment system that will clean up the trichloroethene (TCE) source contamination in the groundwater and soil at the CTS of Asheville, Inc. Superfund Site. CTS has formally entered into a contract with TRS Group, Inc. to install and operate the Electrical Resistance Heating (ERH) treatment system. ERH is a technology that heats the ground in order to extract and treat hazardous substances.



Preliminary work at the CTS site, located at 235 Mills Gap Road, will begin in the next few weeks. This will involve front entrance improvements, including new signage, clearing/preparing the site for construction and initial deliveries of required equipment. Drilling for electrodes to heat the ground and vapor extraction wells will begin in early December. Please mark your calendars and plan to attend the meeting on November 30 to hear more details.

