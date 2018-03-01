CTS of Asheville – Community Update 2-28-18

Construction for the Electrical Resistance Heating (ERH) system to treat the source of TCE contamination under the former CTS building is on schedule. Subsurface drilling for the electrodes and temperature monitoring probes is about 80 percent complete. The remaining borings will be completed when the overhead power lines on the CTS site are relocated by the utility company. Additional treatment equipment will be delivered later this week, including condensers, transformers and the regenerative thermal oxidizer. The surface installation of ERH treatment components will begin the week of March 5.

During installation of the ERH System, hand-held vapor meters are being used to screen the air for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) around the drill rigs, the soil roll-off bins, and the outer perimeter of the work zone. Air quality remains protective of on-site workers and the adjacent community.

Work is also underway to determine the representative pre-treatment TCE concentration in the groundwater, saturated soil and Non-Aqueous Phase Liquid (NAPL) so the cleanup goal of 95 percent reduction of TCE in post-treatment conditions can be verified. The heating effort is expected to start in May and be finished by October/November 2018.