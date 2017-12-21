Following concerns expressed by residents at a Nov. 30 community meeting at the Skyland Fire Department to review clean-up plans at the CTS of Asheville, Inc. Superfund site on Mills Gap Road, The United States Environmental Protection Agency, Region 4, the CTS Corporation and its contractor, TRS, have released a fact sheet on controls and additional safeguards put in place during the installation and operation of the Electrical Heating Resistance treatment system on the Superfund site. (See “CTS clean-up moves forward as community wrestles with torrid past,” Xpress, Dec. 1, 2017)

The fact sheet includes information for residents regarding TRS’ background and safety record, in addition to health information, safety and emergency response planning, and how the EPA and CTS will notify the community about activity updates onsite.

CTS will also post weekly updates on site activity online at ctsofasheville.com/news.

According to the EPA, installation of the ERH system is already underway, with 15 electrodes and 11 temperature monitoring points in place as of this time. The ERH system is expected to be fully operational by May 2018.

For more information, visit epa.gov/superfund/cts-millsgap.

Additionally, in response to questions and concerns raised by residents at the Nov. 30 meeting regarding the use of and transparency around a $50,000 Technical Assistance Grant awarded to the POWER Action Group — one of two Community Advisory Groups related to the CTS of Asheville, Inc. Superfund site — POWER has released a statement regarding the TAG grant, the group’s use of the funds and its involvement with the site.

Under the EPA’s Superfund program, TAG Grants are awarded to CAG organizations who apply for them to help fund technical assistance for residents regarding Superfund site clean-up efforts.

Several residents, including members of the other CAG organization involved with the CTS of Asheville Superfund site — which turned down a TAG Grant offer from the EPA due to concerns over clauses within the agreement — have questioned POWER’s use of the TAG grant funds.

