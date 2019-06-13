Press release from Epiphany Wellness:

Epiphany Wellness Center is proud to announce that an open house and ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 4 p.m. at 542 North Oak Street in Hendersonville. The center offers outpatient services for those struggling with eating disorders and disordered eating, as well as child and family therapy. In addition, Epiphany will offer groups that range from mindfulness and stress reduction to emotional eating. Providers will be on hand to answer questions and refreshments will be served.

“I started Epiphany to offer more eating disorder/body image services in Hendersonville, but it will also serve as a wellness center for the whole community. That’s why we offer programs and groups for a general audience that provide tools to live a balanced life, including stress reduction, diabetes treatment and education, body acceptance, and mindful eating programs,” states Marybeth Burns, founder. “We’re inundated in our society with messages of dieting, over-exercise and overachieving; it’s time to start changing that mindset.”

For more information, contact Marybeth Burns at (828) 388 4448 or at marybeth@epiphanyiop.com.