Press release from Epiphany Wellness:
Epiphany Wellness Center is proud to announce that an open house and ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 4 p.m. at 542 North Oak Street in Hendersonville. The center offers outpatient services for those struggling with eating disorders and disordered eating, as well as child and family therapy. In addition, Epiphany will offer groups that range from mindfulness and stress reduction to emotional eating. Providers will be on hand to answer questions and refreshments will be served.
“I started Epiphany to offer more eating disorder/body image services in Hendersonville, but it will also serve as a wellness center for the whole community. That’s why we offer programs and groups for a general audience that provide tools to live a balanced life, including stress reduction, diabetes treatment and education, body acceptance, and mindful eating programs,” states Marybeth Burns, founder. “We’re inundated in our society with messages of dieting, over-exercise and overachieving; it’s time to start changing that mindset.”
For more information, contact Marybeth Burns at (828) 388 4448 or at marybeth@epiphanyiop.com.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.