News release from Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance:

As spring brings a surge of kittens to shelters and rescue groups across the region, Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance is calling on the community to join them for Kitten Season Kickstart, a community event aimed at raising awareness, gathering support, and preparing for the busiest and most critical time of year in kitten rescue.

Kitten Season Kickstart will take place on Saturday, May 3rd from 12:00 to 4:00 PM

at the Kitten Alliance’s Nursery and Adoption Center at 21 Pond Street in Arden, NC.

Guests will enjoy an afternoon filled with playful kittens, bottle feeding demonstrations,

and learning about ways to get involved — from fostering and volunteering to donating

supplies and becoming a monthly donor.

“Kitten season is the time of year when we receive daily calls about kittens in

desperate need,” said Andee Bingham, founder and director of Esther

Neonatal Kitten Alliance. “These are tiny, vulnerable kittens who often arrive

without a mother, and they require round-the-clock care to survive. This

event is our way of kicking off the season with hope — and with help.”

Attendees can meet kittens, staff, and volunteers, hear heartwarming rescue stories,

and learn how Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance saves hundreds of kittens each year

through its specialized nursery and medical foster program. Guests are encouraged to

bring donations of critical supplies like kitten food, baby wipes, and cat litter, or to sign

up to foster or volunteer.

Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance, based in Arden, is one of the only organizations in

the region — and one of few in the country — focused exclusively on the care of

newborn and medically fragile kittens. Founded in 2019, the nonprofit has saved the

lives of over 2,000 kittens, most of whom were newborn or severely sick when rescued.

“Every single foster home, every donated can of kitten food, every dollar — it

all adds up to lives saved,” said Bingham. “We’re asking the community to

show up, speak out, and help us be ready for the kittens who so desperately

need help.”

To learn more about the event or RSVP, visit kittenalliance.org/kickstart25.

About Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance:

Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance is a nonprofit rescue organization dedicated to saving

the tiniest, sickest, and most vulnerable kittens — those most at risk in traditional shelter

environments. Through specialized medical care, foster support, and community

education, the Kitten Alliance gives kittens the best possible chance at life and helps

shelters across the region increase their save rates for newborn and special needs

kittens. Learn more at kittenalliance.org.