Press release from THE BLOCK off Biltmore:

It’s a Panel Discussion plus Q&A on the topic “How to be an Ethical Shopper“.

Event Description: Learn about ethically sourced products, ethical business practices, living wages, and the story of fair trade.

Panelists are:

Sara Martin – Store Manager from Ten Thousand Villages of Asheville

Elizabeth Porter – Fair Trade Expert

Megan Ibach – Sustainability Coordinator for UNC Asheville Dining Services

Location/Address: THE BLOCK off Biltmore – 39 S Market St, Asheville NC 28801

Date/Time: Thursday Oct. 11 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.