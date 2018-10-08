Press release from THE BLOCK off Biltmore:
It’s a Panel Discussion plus Q&A on the topic “How to be an Ethical Shopper“.
Event Description: Learn about ethically sourced products, ethical business practices, living wages, and the story of fair trade.
Panelists are:
Sara Martin – Store Manager from Ten Thousand Villages of Asheville
Elizabeth Porter – Fair Trade Expert
Megan Ibach – Sustainability Coordinator for UNC Asheville Dining Services
Location/Address: THE BLOCK off Biltmore – 39 S Market St, Asheville NC 28801
Date/Time: Thursday Oct. 11 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
