Press release from Safelight:

The board of directors of Safelight Inc. announced today that Tanya Blackford will be leaving her position as executive director effective Jan. 23 to assume a new professional opportunity as area director for Crossnore School & Children’s Home.

Under Blackford’s leadership since 2003, Safelight and its affiliated programs have significantly expanded the services available to adults and children who have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. The expansion of services included the merger of Mainstay, the domestic violence center, with The Healing Place, sexual assault center. Through innovative partnerships, additional services have been added including the Dandelion Eatery, Believe Child Advocacy Center, the Henderson County Family Justice Center, and the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program at Park Ridge Health, Pardee Hospital and The Free Clinics. Blackford’s vision also led to a transformative renovation of the Safelight shelter this year, creating more private living spaces for individuals and families.

“Tanya led our organization during a time of significant transitions and partnerships that strengthened our ability to provide services,” said board Chair Pat Ashe. “The board is grateful for Tanya’s hard work, dedication and inspiring leadership. We will miss her but wish her well in her new position.”

Crossnore School & Children’s home works to create a sanctuary of hope and healing for children in their homes, schools and in the community. Services include residential group foster care, community-based foster care, clinical services and educational services. Crossnore currently has campuses in Crossnore and Winston-Salem, with plans to begin serving children in the Hendersonville area.

“Although we are all sad to see Tanya leave Safelight, we take comfort in the fact that the children of our community will be the future beneficiaries of her talents,” added Ashe.

Blackford will begin her new position on Jan. 25.

Safelight provides hope and healing for families in Henderson County affected by trauma. The organization responds to domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse by offering free, confidential help for adults and children. By removing barriers to getting help, Safelight’s many programs heal lives and create a safer, healthier community. For more information, visit www.safelightfamily.org.