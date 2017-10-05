PRESS RELEASE:

Connie Bostic: The Heart of Everything: Homage to the Water Protectors at Standing Rock

Pink Dog Creative Gallery, 348 Depot Street, Asheville, NC

October 6 – November 5, 2017

opening reception Friday, October 6, 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

All are invited to this exhibition of new oil paintings and watercolors by Connie Bostic. The artist says, “A number of years ago I was privileged to visit the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Wounded Knee Cemetery. It was a life-changing experience. I was not in a position to travel to Standing Rock, but following the protests there it became an obsession. These paintings are an effort to honor the courage and commitment of those who were there.”