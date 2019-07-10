Press release from Explore Asheville CVB:

Explore Asheville CVB invites Buncombe County businesses, non-profit organizations and tourism partners to register for a free, day-long marketing seminar to be held on August 6.

The event, conducted by 360i, one of Ad Age’s top agencies and the agency-of-record for the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, will take place between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the U.S. Cellular Center Banquet Room. Although free to the public, attendees must register to attend, and space is limited.

The educational workshop is offered as a result of Explore Asheville’s partnership with the Atlanta-based agency.

“This expands on the free marketing services and resources that Explore Asheville delivers every day to local businesses that depend on visitors as part of the customer base,” Explore Asheville President & CEO Stephanie Brown noted. “A key provision in our partnership with this top agency was the development of an opportunity to extend the marketing expertise to community organizations. This seminar is designed to empower marketers in the digital age through knowledge-sharing, tools and free resources.”

A perennial inclusion on Ad Age’s “A-List of the country’s best agencies,” and Adweek’s 2018 Breakthrough Agency of the Year, 360i will provide easy-to-execute practices and principles to help businesses grow their marketing footprint.

The 360i team will share actionable insights and direction on consumer media opportunities, social media best practices, search engine marketing and paid social strategies. Tips for any budget size will be discussed. From buying ads on Facebook and developing content for Instagram to website optimization to garner more search traffic, 360i will provide practical applications for Asheville area businesses.

To learn more and register for this event, go to: https://www.ashevillecvb.com/events/category/partner-event/