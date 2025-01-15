News release from Explore Asheville:

Explore Asheville distributed $100,000 in essential recovery grants to 10 small, independent restaurants in Buncombe County. This funding was raised through 13 curated dinners organized by more than 20 esteemed New Orleans chefs as part of the Cooks for Carolina initiative, dedicated to supporting local restaurants impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The dinner series, which took place last November and December across the Crescent City, was organized to provide crucial financial assistance to small, independent restaurants in Asheville and Buncombe County. All dinner proceeds were directed to the Always Asheville Fund, which Explore Asheville established in the wake of Hurricane Helene to help businesses reopen and retain their employees.

“We know what they are going through in North Carolina,” said Chef John Harris, New Orleans chef-owner of Lilette and Bouligny Tavern and organizer of Cooks for Carolina. “Asheville is such a beautiful part of the country, and I love spending time there, so it’s especially important to me to support these chefs and restaurants. I want to see them survive and come back stronger.”

The series highlighted the connection between the two Southern culinary destinations, featuring collaborations between New Orleans chefs and North Carolina culinary talents Jacob Sessoms, Peyton Barrell, Brian Canipelli, Trevor Payne, and Matt Dawes. Local participating restaurants included The Bull and Beggar, Baby Bull, Gourmand, Cucina24, Table, All Day Darling, Tall Johns, and Good Hot Fish received $10,000 grants, in addition to The Bush Farmhouse in Black Mountain and Zella’s Deli in Swannanoa for their hardship.

“We are truly grateful for the generosity shown by New Orleans’ hospitality community, and we look forward to deepening the connections between our cities,” said Vic Isley, President & CEO of Explore Asheville. “We are especially thankful to John Harris and Liz Bodet for their leadership in coordinating these efforts on the ground in New Orleans. Through the Always Asheville Fund and the Cooks for Carolina initiative, we have now allocated more than $1.3 million in emergency grants to local businesses, helping preserve the creative spirit of our deeply rooted mountain community and assisting in our long-term recovery.”