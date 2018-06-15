Press release from U.S. Cellular:

EXPRESS YOURSELF ON NATIONAL SELFIE DAY, JUNE 21

U.S. Cellular Shares Tips on How to Capture the Perfect Shot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (June 10, 2018) — Want to capture the perfect selfie but feel a bit self-conscious? Don’t worry; National Selfie Day on June 21 is best celebrated by taking lots and lots of selfies. It’s a national holiday, so permission granted to snap away. In fact, according to a recent U.S. Cellular survey, 66 percent of wireless users keep themselves entertained by taking photos and posting them (64 percent) on social media¹.

The act of taking a picture of yourself and posting it on social media has become so popular that in 2013 the Oxford Dictionary added the term “selfie” to the dictionary. National Selfie Day came along in 2014, when Rick McNeely, DJ for Fishbowl Radio Network and founder of National Selfie Day, started it as a way to get people to enjoy taking selfies in a creative way.2 The selfie phenomenon is so popular; a recent survey showed that the average millennial will take up to 25,700 selfies in his or her lifetime.3

“Taking a selfie is a form of self-expression,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in western North Carolina. “Snapping a selfie and posting it on social media captures a moment in time, helping people to connect with one another. We encourage those partaking in the holiday to have fun and use features on their smartphones to help get the best shot.”

U.S. Cellular recommends the following tips to take a great selfie on National Selfie Day and all year long:

• Use a quality camera. Mobile device manufacturers continue to enhance their cameras. The front-facing camera on the iPhone X, which is used primarily for FaceID to unlock the phone, has an infrared camera, sensors and light projectors capable of seeing depth. This camera is also used to take a selfie, yielding a terrific result for Portrait mode pictures. The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a dual aperture lens, allowing the camera to automatically switch between various lighting conditions.

• Keep it steady. Consider using a selfie stick or using your camera’s self-timer to help take a steadier, less blurry selfie. Add a PopSocket or a Spigen Style Ring to enhance the grip on a smartphone as well.

• Opt for natural light. Always opt for natural, indirect light and be sure to keep the sun or light source in front of you, slightly above eye level, for the most flattering shot. The best outside lighting is the golden hour before sunset for a natural glow. If inside, take a selfie standing by a window facing the light for the most pleasing results.

• Work your angles. Holding a smartphone on a diagonal angle can inject a little fun into your selfie. Hold the smartphone so the bottom of it is level with your eyes or a little higher to prevent double chins and make everyone look svelte. Try to avoid a shot straight on, as the end result might look more like your driver’s license photo.

• Consider the backdrop. With U.S. Cellular’s high-quality nationwide network, capturing and sharing selfies from anywhere is simple. A good selfie highlights more than just a face; it can include an interesting background as well. Observe the background and position yourself so you’re capturing the best view.

• Look natural. The best selfie poses tend to be more natural, so don’t overthink it. For a natural look, it helps to take a slight inhale as you push to take the photo. This will leave your lips slightly parted and your face relaxed. Also consider experimenting with different moods and emotions.

• Utilize your camera’s features. Using a flash can create forehead glare, distort your appearance or give your selfie a redeye. Taking time to edit a selfie to adjust the brightness and contrast will help your photo to appear sharper.

To take part in National Selfie Day, just snap a photo and post to social media with the hashtag #NationalSelfieDay.

1 Between Nov. 8-17, 2017, a total of 706 online interviews were conducted among a nationally representative sample by Consumer Insights, in partnership with Maritz CX.

2 National Selfie Day Website, https://www.nationalselfieday.net/

3 Survey from Luster Premium White, http://blog.lusterpremiumwhite.com/staggering-stats-on-selfies

