From UNC Asheville:
TheatreUNCA to Stage Sondheim Musical, “Into the Woods,” Nov. 2-4, 16-18
TheatreUNCA will kick off its 2017 mainstage season with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s fairytale musical, Into the Woods, with seven performances opening Nov. 2 in UNC Asheville’s Carol Belk Theater. Evening performances will take place Nov. 2-4 and 16-18 with curtain at 7:30 p.m. One matinee will be offered at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.
Into the Woods weaves together the characters of many different fairy tales, including Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood into a story that explores the joys and the costs of pursuing dreams. UNC Asheville’s production of “Into the Woods” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com
The student cast includes Rachel Anderson, Daniel Ballard, Rebecca Boyce, Benjamin Brown, Casey Clennon, Jackson Cole, Justin Day, Serena Dotson-Smith, Gary Freedman, Lucas Granade, Mo Hakala, Kelsey Hamilton, Emmalie Handley, Jarrett Lefler, Ryan Miller, Kyle Muench, Maxwell Roberts, Bri Stewart, Missy Sullivan, Lucy Weaver and Anna Zurliene. Community members Lillian Bodenheimer and Ramona E. Laughlin also join the cast. Scott Walters, professor of drama, will direct. General admission for Into the Woods is $15; $12 for faculty and senior citizens; $8 for students and OLLI members. For information and tickets, visit drama.unca.edu/theatre-unca, or call 828.232.2291.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.