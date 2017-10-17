TheatreUNCA to Stage Sondheim Musical, “Into the Woods,” Nov. 2-4, 16-18

TheatreUNCA will kick off its 2017 mainstage season with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s fairytale musical, Into the Woods, with seven performances opening Nov. 2 in UNC Asheville’s Carol Belk Theater. Evening performances will take place Nov. 2-4 and 16-18 with curtain at 7:30 p.m. One matinee will be offered at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Into the Woods weaves together the characters of many different fairy tales, including Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood into a story that explores the joys and the costs of pursuing dreams. UNC Asheville’s production of “Into the Woods” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com