Press release from Buncombe County Recreation Services:

The stories and characters from your favorite books will once again come alive on the shores of Lake Julian Saturday, October 28, 2017. Kids of all ages are invited to enjoy the fall weather at Buncombe County Recreation Services’ Fall Festival. Admission to the festival is free; the fun begins 11am and wraps up at 2pm.

Children can reenact the adventures of a number of book-inspired journeys from helping find Waldo to helping protect the three little pigs from the sling shot armed Big Bad Wolf. For any land lubbers who want to see the parks from lakeside, try out life as a buccaneer on the Pirate Pontoon; prove your bow-and-arrow sharpshooting skills while keeping hot sauce out of the hands of dragons; or explore the land of giants with larger than life games, such as Legos, Jenga Blocks, Connect Four and more.

The festival include crafts, face painters, a story teller, and a pumpkin walk with Spookly the Square Pumpkin. WNC Safe Kids, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department Crime Prevention and Skyland Fire Department will be there with fall safety tips. Grateful Roots Food truck will be on site with tasty food options.

Need more reasons to come? There will also be yoga for kids and a costume contest for children ages 15 and under. To enter, come dressed up as your favorite, non-scary, book character for a chance to take home a prize.

Adventures and challenges await you at Lake Julian Parks Fall Festival

Lake Julian Park is located at 406 Overlook Extension in Arden, just off of Long Shoals Rd.