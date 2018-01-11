Press release from UNC Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — UNC Asheville’s Family Business Forum will present two early 2018 sessions focusing on two key issues for family businesses: the risk of embezzlement and rising health care costs.

Embezzled! Surviving Fraud in Your Family Business, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, will help family businesses learn to detect and prevent fraud. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelli Ferry, who is based in Charlotte and prosecutes white-collar crime for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Western North Carolina, will present at the session.

The Jan. 25 session will also feature Tyra Dellacroce of Connecticut Stone, a family-owned and operated business, which was the target of a large-scale embezzlement scheme carried out by the company’s contract CFO, a family friend. Dellacroce, vice president of interior sales and marketing for Connecticut Stone, a company founded by her grandfather, will describe how the business assisted law enforcement in the investigation and survived the crime.

Reducing Health Care Costs, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, will feature Fredrick Reese of Western Carolina Industries (WCI), and Patrick Long of River Oak Risk.

Reese is president and CEO of WCI, and employer association serving hundreds of member companies in the western counties of North Carolina with leadership development, compliance training and counseling, health benefits, and promoting a strategic culture for employee selection and retention.

Long is managing director of River Oak Risk, which assists businesses in creating captive insurance programs to provide risk management in addition to providing tax benefits.

These UNC Asheville Family Business Forum programs will take place in UNC Asheville’s Sherrill Center, Ingles Mountain View Room. Admission is $99; free for forum members and first-time forum attendees. To attend, please register at fbf.unca.edu/register.

The Family Business Forum is a member-driven organization located at UNC Asheville. All forum events are based on feedback from members, and membership in the forum is open to family and privately-held businesses. The mission of the UNC Asheville Family Business Forum is to provide professional learning opportunities to help family-owned businesses maximize the overall well-being of their company and to assist with transition planning for the next generation of family ownership. UNC Asheville’s Family Business Forum is the only ongoing professional development and awareness-raising environment specifically designed for family businesses in Western North Carolina.

For more information, visit fbf.unca.edu or contact Cindy Clarke at cclarke@unca.edu or 828.232.5091.