Press release from the Family Estrangement Book Group:

Family Estrangement BOOK Group is hosting an online session on June 2, 2020 @ 6:30 pm on ZOOM.

Family Estrangement Book Group: This book group will be a resource and support for Parents of Estranged Adult Kids (PEAK) to move forward into a life of compassion, acceptance, and healing. Anyone experiencing family estrangement is welcome and can benefit from the book’s concepts. Participants will share experiences, strengths, and hope. Group members will learn together, confidentially share, and begin their own journey of recovery and hope. Group requirements: reading the PEAK book and regular attendance. Readings provide a group understanding and platform for discussion and healing. The group will follow rules of confidentiality in the style of a modified 12-step program.

Register on-line: https://www.unityblueridge.org/ by May 28.

Class size: 20 participants- open to community

Cost: $15 for PEAK book by Fe Anam Avis (buy at Unity) or from Amazon.com. Reading schedule in book including first meeting.

Dates: June 2 to July 14 for 7 weeks on Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 pm.

Location: Unity of the Blue Ridge Campus at 2041 Old Fanning Bridge Rd., Mills River, NC 28759, (828) 891-870 or on ZOOM (based on gathering restrictions).

Questions? Text: Peter at 704 6517377 for a call back or email at peterlgollup@gmail.com