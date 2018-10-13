Press release from Family-Friendly Affordable Buncombe:

On Monday, October 15, local parents, alongside business, health, and nonprofit leaders, will hold a press conference to announce the official launch of Family-Friendly Affordable Buncombe.

WHAT: Family-Friendly Affordable Buncombe Launch Press Conference

WHO: Speakers will include Buncombe County parents, Executive Director of Children First/Communities in Schools Natasha Adwaters, Executive Director of Buncombe Partnership for Children Amy Barry and MAHEC President and CEO Jeff Heck.

WHERE: United Way Building, 50 S French Broad Ave., Room 1

WHEN: Monday, October 15 at 10:15 A.M.

Family-Friendly Affordable Buncombe is a working group advocating for the investment of the coming windfall of property tax revenues from the sale of Mission Health in initiatives that support families as a long-term workforce and economic mobility solution.

Family-Friendly Affordable Buncombe proposes allocating the new property tax revenue to community-wide investments in early childhood education, homes and apartments that are affordable for working families, and better public transit.